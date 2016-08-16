Your life map depends on the contacts in the mobile.

By the way, are the contacts listed alphabetically in your mind?

Of course not, but they are in computers.

A-Z list is not for human beings, but for computers.

Imagine your contacts to be displayed in a network map

Just like this. This network map is the way you remember the contacts.

Contacts of Hub, Linker, and Broker emerge into your network map.

Your contacts to be categorized into groups automatically just like the real social ones.